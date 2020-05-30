Killer Mike: 'Do not burn your own house down'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd death: Rapper Killer Mike's plea to protesters in Atlanta
Rapper Killer Mike has delivered an impassioned plea to protesters in Atlanta, after clashes spread across the US over the killing of an unarmed African-American man at the hands of officers
He told those who were angry to plot, plan, strategise, organise, and mobilise, and hold their politicians to account.
-
30 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52860643/george-floyd-death-rapper-killer-mike-s-plea-to-protesters-in-atlantaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window