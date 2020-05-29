China's Hong Kong security law a 'tragedy' - Trump
US President Donald Trump says China's decision to introduce a controversial new security law in Hong Kong replaces "its promised formula of 'one country, two systems'".

"This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, the people of China, and indeed the people of the world," he adds.

