World's largest all-electric plane takes flight
Aviation history was made this week when the world's largest all-electric plane took its maiden flight.

The all-electric eCaravan is a retrofitted Cessna and can carry nine people.

It made its first flight on Thursday in Washington State.

  • 29 May 2020
