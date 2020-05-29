Ex-officer charged with murder and manslaughter

Video

Derek Chauvin, one of the officers seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck, has been charged with third-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr Chauvin is accused of causing Mr Floyd's death "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others".

He was also allegedly negligent, "creating an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm".

The court document accuses Mr Chauvin of having "a depraved mind, without regard for human life".

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman said the other three officers who were fired are still being investigated.