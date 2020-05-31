‘As a black American I am terrified’

Video

Thousands of people are continuing to protest against the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old man, who was unarmed, died in the US city of Minneapolis after a white police officer used his knee to pin him to the ground.

BBC Minute’s Nabihah Parkar has been speaking to young African-Americans in the city, who say they are scared for their safety.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute

Produced and voiced by: Nabihah Parkar, BBC Minute