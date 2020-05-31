Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd: ‘As a black American I am terrified’
Thousands of people are continuing to protest against the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old man, who was unarmed, died in the US city of Minneapolis after a white police officer used his knee to pin him to the ground.
BBC Minute’s Nabihah Parkar has been speaking to young African-Americans in the city, who say they are scared for their safety.
Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute
Produced and voiced by: Nabihah Parkar, BBC Minute
-
31 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52854527/george-floyd-as-a-black-american-i-am-terrifiedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window