CNN journalist arrested live on air

Minneapolis unrest: CNN reporter arrested live on air
A CNN correspondent and members of his crew were arrested while broadcasting about violent protests in Minneapolis.
There were demonstrations in the city for a third night following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody on Monday.
Omar Jimenez and his colleagues were later released.
29 May 2020
