Police station set on fire in Minneapolis unrest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police station set on fire in third night of Minneapolis unrest
A police station has been set on fire in Minneapolis in a third night of clashes between protesters and police.
The incident follows the death of 46-year-old black man George Lloyd, who died after a policeman knelt on his neck during arrest.
Read more: Five dead after Minneapolis shooting
-
29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52849235/police-station-set-on-fire-in-third-night-of-minneapolis-unrestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window