George Floyd: Minneapolis protests intensify
Clashes have broken out in the American city of Minneapolis as thousands of people took to the streets for a second night to protest over the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer.
George Floyd, 46, died on Monday. Video showed him gasping for breath as a police officer knelt on his neck.
Tear gas was fired by police, while protesters threw rocks and sprayed graffiti. Buildings were set on fire and shops looted.
Read more: Minnesota sees second night of clashes over death in custody
28 May 2020
