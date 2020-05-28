Media player
Bad weather delays historic SpaceX rocket launch
It would be the first time ever that a privately developed spacecraft launches humans into Earth's orbit.
But fears of a lightning strike forced SpaceX to call off its Falcon 9 mission on Wednesday.
Their passengers, Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, are expected back on Saturday.
28 May 2020
