Trump and Biden trade barbs over wearing a mask
President Donald Trump has not worn a mask for public engagements during the coronavirus pandemic. He mocked his likely presidential challenger, Joe Biden, for wearing a face covering on Memorial Day. The Democrat hit back.
27 May 2020
