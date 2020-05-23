Kitten born with two faces
Video

Kitten born with two faces in Oregon

A family in Oregon was surprised to find one of their newborn kittens had two faces. They're calling the kitten Biscuits and Gravy - or just 'Biscuits' for short.

The kitten can eat with either mouth and sometimes meows with one mouth while eating with the other.

The life expectancy for these kinds of cats is typically very short, but the family is optimistic.

