US chef turns top restaurant into charity kitchen

Coronavirus: New York chef turns Michelin-starred restaurant into charity kitchen
Forced to close his restaurant because of the Covid-19 crisis, New York chef Daniel Humm has turned his Michelin three-starred eatery, Eleven Madison Park, into a charity kitchen serving thousands of meals a day.
Cooks at his Manhattan establishment are preparing 3,000 meals a day for front-line workers and underprivileged New Yorkers.
22 May 2020
