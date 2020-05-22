US chef turns top restaurant into charity kitchen
Forced to close his restaurant because of the Covid-19 crisis, New York chef Daniel Humm has turned his Michelin three-starred eatery, Eleven Madison Park, into a charity kitchen serving thousands of meals a day.

Cooks at his Manhattan establishment are preparing 3,000 meals a day for front-line workers and underprivileged New Yorkers.

