Trump removes mask before facing cameras at factory
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump removes mask before facing cameras at car factory

President Donald Trump says he wore a mask in a "back area" during a factory tour in Michigan, but removed it before facing the cameras.

He told reporters he took off the facial covering at the Ford car plant because he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it", and he was about to make a speech.

Despite Michigan's attorney general urging the president to comply with health guidelines, the president insisted it was unnecessary because he is regularly tested for coronavirus.

  • 22 May 2020
Go to next video: US poison control centre calls more than double