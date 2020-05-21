US poison control centre calls more than double

Video

More than 3,600 cases of disinfectant exposure were reported in April to the US poison control centres compared to 1,676 in February.

Experts warn against using cleaning products beyond their intended use, such as wiping down groceries.

Dr Kelly Johnson-Arbor from the National Capital Poison Center said there was no medical reason to be "drinking or bathing in disinfectants".

In April, President Trump seemed to suggest injecting bleach as way of "cleaning" Covid-19 from the inside but appeared to recant the following day, telling journalists: "I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen."