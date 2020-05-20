Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dam failures in Michigan lead thousands to evacuate
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called a state of emergency for Midland County, Michigan, where flooding is expected to hit a historically "high water level" after two dams burst their banks because of heavy rain.
She urged residents in the affected areas to stay with relatives or friends if they were able to.
Those taking shelter were asked to wear a face covering and still maintain social distancing.
There have been no reported deaths or injuries.
Read more: Thousands evacuated after Michigan dams fail
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52741965/dam-failures-in-michigan-lead-thousands-to-evacuateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window