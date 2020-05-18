Media player
Snowbirds crash: Video shows plane take off and climb into the air
At least one person is dead after a Royal Canadian Air Force jet crashed in British Columbia.
Video taken by an eyewitness shows the jet - part of the "Snowbirds" squadron of aerobatic aircraft - crashing shortly after taking off.
18 May 2020
