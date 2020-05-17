NY governor takes coronavirus test live on TV
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has taken a coronavirus test during a live briefing in front of reporters.

He said he wanted to demonstrate how "fast and easy" the test is, before a doctor put a swab up his nose.

The state of New York has been the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak.

  • 17 May 2020
