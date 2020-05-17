NY governor takes coronavirus test live on TV

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo takes coronavirus test live on TV
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has taken a coronavirus test during a live briefing in front of reporters.
He said he wanted to demonstrate how "fast and easy" the test is, before a doctor put a swab up his nose.
The state of New York has been the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak.
17 May 2020
