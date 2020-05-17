Celebrities help Class of 2020 mark graduation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Barack Obama and Lebron James congratulate US graduates
Many schools in the US have had to cancel or postpone graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former US President Barack Obama and NBA star Lebron James are amongst a host celebrities to have sent students messages to congratulate them.
In his message, Obama seemed to criticise his successor Donald Trump's handling of the outbreak in the US.
17 May 2020
