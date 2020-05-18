The French musician giving US neighbourhood a lift
Coronavirus lockdown: The harmonica player giving cheer to neighbours

Frederic Yonnet is an urban jazz harmonica player living in Washington, DC.

Mr Yonnet says his band calls their Sunday playing sessions Eavesdrop to encourage people to enjoy the music from their own property.

The US capital's stay-at-home order has been in place since 11 March.

