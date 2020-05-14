Coronavirus forces Canadian zoo to return pandas
Two Pandas are expected to be returned to China from a zoo in Canada because of a shortage of bamboo.

Pandas will only eat fresh bamboo and Canada has a limited supply which could run out.

The pandas arrived in Canada in 2014 and were expected to stay for 10 years as part of an agreement with China.

  • 14 May 2020
