Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stay-at-home protesters clash with city council president in California
A group of protesters went to the home of Fresno's city council president Miguel Arias. Video footage shows the scuffle outside of his house.
Mr Arias has been charged with misdemeanor battery.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52657235/stay-at-home-protesters-clash-with-city-council-president-in-californiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window