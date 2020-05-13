Media player
Wild horse rescued from bog in Alberta
A group of volunteers has helped rescue a horse that was stuck in a deep mud hole with ice around the edges in the foothills of Alberta, Canada.
They spent 45 minutes freeing the feral filly.
The group had been out looking for new foals when they discovered the struggling young horse.
13 May 2020
