Joggers out in solidarity with Arbery

Video

People have been dedicating their workouts to Ahmaud Arbery who was shot and killed while out jogging after a confrontation with two white men in Brunswick, Georgia.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis face murder and assault charges. They claim they thought he was a burglary suspect at the time.

The case drew national attention after a video of the shooting emerged on Tuesday.

Police had not charged the McMichaels for more than two months, but the pair was detained on Thursday by the state bureau of investigation.