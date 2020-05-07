'We were dying to get out of the house'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We were dying to get out of the house'

In states like Texas, shopping centres have reopened at a 25% capacity.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 May 2020