Joe Biden is ‘bringing calm to the storm we’re in’

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic Senate candidate in South Carolina, has defended his party's presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Mr Biden has faced criticism for not being clear enough on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mr Harrison told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that Mr Biden was "always on television talking about what we need to do as a nation right now. He is bringing some calm to the storm that we are constantly in".

Mr Harrison is trying to unseat the incumbent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News and on the BBC News Channel on Friday 8 May 2020.