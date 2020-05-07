Trump: 'This is worse than Pearl Harbor'

Media player
Coronavirus: Trump says it's 'worse than Pearl Harbor'
President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is a worse "attack" than Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
07 May 2020
