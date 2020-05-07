Mother of killed Georgia man seeks justice

Video

Wanda Cooper says her son, Ahmaud Arbery, was "hunted down like an animal and killed".

Arbery was shot and killed while jogging after a confrontation with a former police officer and his son in Brunswick, Georgia.

In a police report, Gregory McMichael says he saw Mr Arbery and believed he resembled the suspect in a series of break-ins.

He and his son armed themselves and pursued him in a pick-up truck.