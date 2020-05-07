'We were dying to get out of the house'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US shopping centres re-open: 'This is the best day ever'
In states like Texas, shopping centres can currently operate at a 25% capacity. For some shoppers, it's a reason to get out of the house.
Throughout the United States, lockdown restrictions are being lifted in phases.
Video by Angélica M Casas. Produced by Sam Granville.
-
07 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52568616/us-shopping-centres-re-open-this-is-the-best-day-everRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window