Video
Coronavirus: Pompeo accuses Chinese of blocking investigations
The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Mr Pompeo did not present any facts to support his claim.
But, speaking on ABC television, Mr Pompeo accused the Chinese government of stonewalling any investigations and refusing to co-operate with experts.
03 May 2020
