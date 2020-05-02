'Tumbleweed tornado'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Tumbleweed tornado'

Matt M McKnight captured a dust devil picking up hundreds of tumbleweeds in Washington state.

Neither he nor his vehicle were seriously harmed in the encounter.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 May 2020