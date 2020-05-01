'She went down on the spot'

Video

The father a top NYC doctor who took her own life warns of the mental health effects of the pandemic.

Dr Philip Breen, the father of Dr Lorna Breen, has created a fund in honour of his daughter to help medical workers on the frontlines of coronavirus struggling with mental health.

Lorna Breen was director of the emergency department at the New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

She died on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she had been staying with family.