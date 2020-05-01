'You don't need an AR-15 to bring down a deer'

Video

Canada PM Justin Trudeau is banning the sale, transportation, import and use of 1,500 models and variants of assault rifles and weapons.

The ban is effective immediately but there will be a two-year amnesty period for law-abiding gun owners to comply.

Mr Trudeau made the announcement after paying tribute to the people who were killed in a gun rampage across the province of Novia Scotia recently.

He said the guns were designed to "kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time".