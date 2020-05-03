Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'We used to donate to this food bank, now we rely on it'
The pandemic has left nearly 30 million unemployed in the US. Now, many are turning to charities for help.
That was the scene one day in Texas where thousands of cars lined up for hours in hot temperatures to get some food. Families like Brenda Zuniga's have become dependent on this kind of help to get by with a reduced income.
Video by Angélica M Casas reporting from San Antonio, Texas.
-
03 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52489327/coronavirus-we-used-to-donate-to-this-food-bank-now-we-rely-on-itRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window