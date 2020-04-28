Flyover honours frontline medical workers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Flyover tribute to frontline medical workers

The US's Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the New York and Philadelphia area to salute the medical teams fighting coronavirus.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, residents were told to watch the spectacle from their homes.

  • 28 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Be a couch potato, save the world'