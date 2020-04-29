From strip club to food delivery service
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Exotic dancers swap club for food delivery service

Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon has adapted its business to comply with social distancing, by delivering food and offering a drive through food service with strippers.

"The biggest thing is that we're continuing to employ all of our staff," said owner Shon Boulden.

  • 29 Apr 2020
Go to next video: A new way of dating during lockdown