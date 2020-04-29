From strip club to food delivery service

Media player
Exotic dancers swap club for food delivery service
Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon has adapted its business to comply with social distancing, by delivering food and offering a drive through food service with strippers.
"The biggest thing is that we're continuing to employ all of our staff," said owner Shon Boulden.
29 Apr 2020
