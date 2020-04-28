Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Hairdresser makes 'emergency' colour drop-offs
Hairdressing salon owner Debony Diehl has been helping clients get the products they need to do their own hair at home.
She is trying to also keep her business afloat by selling the hair treatments usually on sale in her salon and delivering them by bicycle to her customers in Jackson, New Hampshire.
Governor Chris Sununu's stay at home order is due to expire on May 4 but he says that may be partly extended. Some hair salons have been petitioning Mr Sununu to be able to start working again on May 5.
-
28 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52465665/coronavirus-hairdresser-makes-emergency-colour-drop-offsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window