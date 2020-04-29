'They risk their lives just to cut my hair'
Video

Coronavirus: This is what reopening in US looks like

Barber shops, tattoo parlours, beaches and restaurants reopen in Georgia as the governor lifts coronavirus restrictions.

BBC Newsnight's David Grossman travelled across the state to see what life looks like as the state emerges from economic hibernation.

