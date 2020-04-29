An unlikely coronavirus hotspot in the US
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

An unlikely coronavirus hotspot in forgotten US corner

As the coronavirus sweeps across the US, it has been infecting and killing black Americans at a disproportionate rate. In Albany, Georgia, decades of poverty and economic inequality are threatening an entire generation of African Americans in the pandemic.

Produced by Xinyan Yu, Chelsea Bailey and Roderick Macleod

  • 29 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'They risk their lives just to cut my hair'