Florida pastor continues hands-on healing
Coronavirus: Florida pastor continues in-person services

Pastor Rich Vera, who runs a church in Florida, says he believes that faith can stop the coronavirus.

He is one of a vocal minority of Christians in America who feel it’s appropriate to gather to worship despite US federal advice to stay home, and who support protests against the restrictions in place to try and limit the spread of coronavirus.

  • 28 Apr 2020
