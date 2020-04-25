'Be a couch potato, save the world'

Media player
Coronavirus: NY man in lockdown shares his often hilarious lockdown life moments
Arthur Anthony is a multimedia producer in New York and he has been in lockdown since 17 March.
After the novelty of the early days, the enthusiasm has faded and he is now making videos of his long days - often with hilarious effect.
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak:Your Coronavirus Stories
25 Apr 2020
