Coronavirus: Doctor rejects Trump's 'heat and light' idea at White House
President Donald Trump discussed research showing how sunlight kills coronavirus.
He asked top US doctor Deborah Birx if coronavirus patients' bodies could be irradiated by UV light.
"Not as a treatment," she said.
24 Apr 2020
