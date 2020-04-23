Stay-At-Home protesters: 'We want our lives back'

Video

From Pennsylvania to Kansas, protesters across the country have been insisting that the coronavirus lockdowns should be lifted and states reopened.

"I want to be a voice for those who are afraid to come out, and are thinking what we're thinking," a woman in Dallas, Texas, said.

On Friday, the state of Georgia will begin to reopen certain businesses like gyms and hair salons but President Trump said he felt that the state's governor, Brian Kemp, was moving too quickly.

According to John Hopkins University there are currently over 864,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US and over 47,000 deaths.