'I'm happy, happy, happy' after beating Covid-19
Guillermo Usme spent a week at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York City suffering with Covid-19.
His doctors say he responded well to treatment and was able to recover without the use of a ventilator.
Medical staff cheered for him as he left the hospital.
23 Apr 2020
