The new house rules of my life under lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown: Living with my parents under new house rules

Madeleine Hordinski is a 22-year-old student in Ohio who has been photographing life at home with her family in lockdown.

As part of our Life Under Lockdown series we asked three young Americans to chronicle the very different ways they are experiencing the pandemic.

We will also hear from Miguel, 21, who’s a student in San Francisco, and Ana, 18, who goes to school in the Bronx, New York.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins.

  • 22 Apr 2020
