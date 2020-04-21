Media player
US bodycam footage shows man shooting at police
A man suspected of attempted murder was pulled over in a car park in Sacramento, California, when he started firing at officers.
Bodycam footage shows the officers returning fire, resulting in the window of a nearby car - with passengers inside - being shattered.
The man with the gun was injured and arrested.
The incident happened on 11 April and the attempted murder investigation is ongoing.
