Trump outlines his rationale for green card ban

Trump suspends green cards to the US for 60 days
During his coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he would order a 60-day halt on green cards.

"We first must take care of the American worker," he told reporters, adding that the ban could be extended, depending on the US economy.

In a typical year, nearly one million green cards are issued in the US.

  • 22 Apr 2020
