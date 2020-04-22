Media player
Trump outlines his rationale for green card ban
During his coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he would order a 60-day halt on green cards.
"We first must take care of the American worker," he told reporters, adding that the ban could be extended, depending on the US economy.
In a typical year, nearly one million green cards are issued in the US.
22 Apr 2020
