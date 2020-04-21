Balancing being a doctor with single parenthood
Balancing being a doctor with single parenthood during a pandemic

Dr Melanie Malloy, an intensive care doctor at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City, is also raising her children on her own as a widow.

She balances helping patients with Covid-19 and providing her children with a good upbringing.

Dr Malloy shows what a typical day is like for her.

New York is the worst affected US state with over 14,600 deaths.

