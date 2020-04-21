'A lot of people love Trump, right?'
During a White House briefing on Monday, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked President Trump if more people got sick from coronavirus because he was perceived to have downplayed the severity of it.

He responded with, "a lot of people love Trump. A lot of people love me."

