Reporter challenges Trump over Cuomo praise clip

Video

The US president has raised eyebrows at a White House press briefing by playing a carefully chosen clip of one his most outspoken critics.

In the video footage, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the US federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak – in contrast to the recent exchange of criticism between he and Donald Trump.

A CNN reporter asked if the clip was appropriate given the US had reached the "grim milestone" of 40,000 deaths.