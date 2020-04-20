Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Reporter challenges Trump over Cuomo praise clip
The US president has raised eyebrows at a White House press briefing by playing a carefully chosen clip of one his most outspoken critics.
In the video footage, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the US federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak – in contrast to the recent exchange of criticism between he and Donald Trump.
A CNN reporter asked if the clip was appropriate given the US had reached the "grim milestone" of 40,000 deaths.
-
20 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52361742/coronavirus-reporter-challenges-trump-over-cuomo-praise-clipRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window