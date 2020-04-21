The (back) pains of working from home

Media player
Coronavirus: How to combat back pain while working from home
As millions of people are told to work from home and adjust to doing their jobs remotely, there are likely to be inconsistent desk set-ups where injuries are more likely.
Alishah Merchant, a physiotherapist at Rebalance Sports Medicine, gives some tips on how to optimise your home workstation.
Video journalist: Dan Lytwyn.
Senior producer: Phoebe Frieze.
21 Apr 2020
